Flair Air adds 2 new routes to Kelowna airport as part of expansion project

Kelowna airport director delighted to see more growth by airline

Travellers in Kelowna will have more options to travel to Vancouver and Victoria next spring.

Flair Airlines announced that it plans to grow its flight schedules by 33 per cent in Canada and the U.S. with four new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April and May next year. This includes adding a third aircraft to its Vancouver base, which will provide nonstop flights to and from Kelowna.

These new routes include:

•Vancouver to Kelowna (YVR-YLW): three times weekly starting May 16, 2022

•Kelowna to Victoria (YLW-YYJ): three times weekly starting May 16, 2022

“We are delighted to see more options for passengers on the very popular Vancouver – Kelowna and Victoria – Kelowna routes as we continue to see more growth by Flair out of Kelowna,” said Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar in a Flair Air press release.

The four new aircraft will also allow Flair Airlines to add new routes to launch a route between Toronto and Victoria for the first time, along with routes to Comox, B.C. These routes include:

•Calgary to Comox (YYC-YQQ): three times weekly starting Mar. 29, 2022

•Edmonton to Comox (YEG-YQQ): three times weekly starting Mar. 29, 2022

•Toronto to Victoria (YYZ-YYJ): one time weekly starting May 7, 2022

The airline will be adding routes from Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver to Nashville, Denver and San Francisco next March and April.

