Food delivery app arrives in Vernon

SkipTheDishes, Canada’s leading and North America’s fastest-growing food delivery company, has bounded into Vernon.

Vernonites can order delivery from more than 15 restaurants, including popular favourites such as Original Joe’s, Brown’s Social House and Station BBQ Smokehouse.

This is the first food delivery app of its kind available in Vernon.

“We’re excited to celebrate the addition of Vernon to our growing Canadian network,” said Kendall Bishop, director of marketing for SkipTheDishes. “With more choices and easy delivery, Skip provides customers in Vernon the freedom to explore different cuisines, discover new restaurants, and free up time for what’s most important to them.”

Skip’s innovative technology enables a simple, transparent, and efficient delivery experience for customers. By visiting the website, or by using Skip’s app for iOS or Android, customers receive real-time updates and can see live GPS tracking of their orders.

Skip now has more than 10,000 restaurant partners in 90 cities, with new cities launching weekly. Restaurant partners on the Skip network gain opportunities to reach and serve more customers and also receive a range of creative marketing tools and supports to maximize their success.

As the company continuously launches into new markets and adds more and more restaurants, opportunities for couriers also expand to meet customer demand. Couriers can earn additional income in their free time while enjoying flexible scheduling and weekly pay as independent contractors.

To sign up for SkipTheDishes, or to find out how to become a restaurant partner or independent courier, visit www.skipthedishes.com.


