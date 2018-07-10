Former David’s Tea CEO joins True Leaf as director

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. announced that Sylvain Toutant has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent member.

Toutant has more than 17 years of experience as an executive in the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries and is a recognized specialist in retailing. He most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of DAVIDs TEA, Canada’s largest specialty tea boutique, where he was responsible for the company’s growth in Canada, the United States, and around the world. He also led the company’s successful IPO to NASDAQ.

“Mr. Toutant has a solid history of building strong brands and sales-driven organizations – we are extremely happy to have him as part of our team,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow True Leaf into a global brand. Our pet supplements are in more than 1,800 stores worldwide, and with Mr. Toutant’s guidance, we look forward to expanding into new countries and more stores.”

Toutant joins Chair Mike Harcourt and Director of Corporate Communications, Kevin Bottomley, on the company’s Board of Directors.

“When I found out about True Leaf’s pet supplements I was very intrigued about their use of hemp,” said Toutant. “I have two older dogs and inflammation is always a problem. I’m always looking for the best treats to help them live a better life. True Leaf has a unique growth opportunity to be a leader in the pet wellness industry while also operating in the cannabis space. I have the passion and drive to help take True Leaf to the next level.”

