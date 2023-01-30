Former Lumby pub open for business ideas

Ramshorn Motel upstairs, 2 lease spaces downstairs

Lumby’s Ramshorn Pub has been divided and is for lease following extensive renovations. (Royal LePage image)

Once a beloved watering hole in Lumby that has sat vacant for years, the Ramshorn Pub is ready for a new lease on life.

The space has been fully renovated with motel rooms upstairs and two retail/office spaces on the bottom floor.

Each of the approximately 1,200-square foot commercial spaces is for lease for $2,000. The bottom floor has been renovated and split into two separate spaces.

“Ready for many uses,” Royal LePage realtor Ken McCluskey’s listing reads. “May be ideal for restaurant use.”

The Ramshorn Motel will occupy the upstairs portion of the building.

McCluskey has had some interest in the sites already, but nothing firm.

Commercial real estate

