The bright green signs are up and Vernon’s FreshCo is slated to open by the end of June 2020. (Signcraft photo)

Former Vernon Safeway turned FreshCo plans late June opening

Plans to open in spring for new grocer bumped to summer

The bright green store name has gone up, and activity continues inside a new downtown staple.

But Vernon residents eager to check out the new FreschCo store will have to wait a bit longer.

The store, at the old downtown Safeway location, likely won’t open until late June now. It was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.

“Our teams are working hard to ensure the store is ready to open and serve the community,” said Michaela Konken, a public affairs associate on behalf of FreshCo.

FreshCo Kelowna in Dilworth Centre will open on Thursday, May 7 with a team of 141 employees. FreshCo Kelowna has made a community donation of $2,500 to Central Okanagan Food Bank.

READ MORE: Vernon FreshCo seeks grocery clerks ahead of spring opening

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon Safeway closes forever

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessGroceries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Just Posted

Former Vernon Safeway turned FreshCo plans late June opening

Plans to open in spring for new grocer bumped to summer

COVID-19: Pulmonary Hypertension Day reminder to maintain social distance, Vernon woman says

Woman diagnosed with complex lung disease asks community to keep up effort to curb spread of coronavirus

International day and year of the midwife celebrated in North Okanagan

Move over COVID-19, 2020 is the international year of the midwife and nurse

Be prepared: City of Vernon

Emergency Preparedness Week perfect time to review, implement emergency plans

COVID-19: Breakfast is back at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Breakfast to be served four days a week at mission amid ongoing pandemic

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Great Okanagan Beer Festival looks to reschedule for September

The event was originally scheduled for May 10, 2020

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $175 million federal funding for AbCellera

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

People in most provinces taking steps to reopen were between 60 and 70 per cent supportive of those moves

Renewable Natural Gas facility targeted for small B.C. town

Once in a lifetime thing, it doesn’t happen in small communities very often, says Fruitvale mayor.

Companies beef up COVID-19 measures with masks and temperature checks

Policies are part of a handful of increased protective measures companies are launching as provinces start to reopen

Most Read