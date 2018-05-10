Retirement Concepts, once owned by Anbang Insurance Group, is now controlled by the Chinese government. (Black Press Media files)

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

The founder of a Chinese company that was once the largest provider of retirement and care homes in B.C. has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud, according to state media.

Wu Xiaohui, the former chairman for Anbang Insurance Group, received his sentence in Shanghai Municipal No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to fundraising fraud and embezzlement of corporate funds.

Wu also had 10.5 billion yuan, or US$1.6 billion, seized.

State media reported the court found Wu had concealed his shareholder status, and had controlled the Anbang Property and Casualty Insurance Co., and the Anbang Insurance Group through several companies under his control.

In B.C., the Anbang Insurance Group controlled 21 retirement and care homes, as well as two in Alberta, through subsidiary Retirement Concepts from 2017 until the beginning of 2018.

The Canadian government approved Anbang’s purchase in February 2017, despite scrutiny by B.C.’s union representing hospital workers over the insurance company’s “unsustainable” global spending.

READ MORE: Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

The Chinese Insurance Regulatory Commission seized control of the care homes last February because of the fraud charges.

Senior living communities in B.C. under the Retirement Concepts umbrella include:

Vancouver Island:

Beacon Hill Villa, in Victoria

Selkirk Seniors Village, in Victoria

The Wellesley, in Victoria

Comox Valley Seniors Village, in Courtenay

Casa Loma Retirement Village, in Courtenay

Nanaimo Seniors Village

Stanford Seniors Village, in Parksville

Lower Mainland:

Auburn Seniors Residence, in Chilliwack

Dufferin Care Centre, in Coquitlam

Guildford Seniors Village, in Surrey

Langley Seniors Village

Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Peace Portal Seniors Village, in White Rock

Renfrew Care Centre, in Vancouver

Rosemary Heights Seniors Village, in Surrey

Waverly Seniors Village, in Chilliwack

White Rock Seniors Village

BC Interior:

Kamloops Seniors Village

Williams Lake Seniors Village

Summerland Seniors Village

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Credit union expands Canada150 program

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vernon shooting victim linked to B.C. crime spree in serious condition

Car sought in connection with three B.C. incidents now recovered

Hydro helps rescue Vernon kitten

Cat made its way up — but not back down, without help — a Vernon Hydro pole Wednesday

Kalamalka Lake water source shut off again

Increased turbidity leads regional district officials to shut off Kalamalka Lake water source

Body recovered in Okanagan Lake

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP alerted to body by boater Tuesday evening

Local playwright brings you behind the front lines in Afghanistan

Based on the experiences of a Kelowna doctor, this Kelowna-written play tackles the issues faced by those on the front lines

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Vernon fields open

City conducts morning inspections daily

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Unity Run concludes in Vernon

10th annual event will cover 300+ kilometres of Sylix Territory from Nakusp to Vernon

Vernon’s Caton signs with Sabres

Marian University in Wisconsin locks up Smokies centre

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

Rocking the Dress to raise funds

Photography event has raised more than $60,000 for breast cancer research in 9 years

Most Read

  • Credit union expands Canada150 program

    #SimpleGenerosity recognizes volunteers, non-profits and charities

  • Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

    Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court