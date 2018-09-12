Frank’s General Store in Cherryville opens

An iconic landmark on Highway 6 in Cherryville, Frank’s General Store was opened by Ruth and Frank Vosper in 1952.

Now owned by Lisa Schwartz for the past 10 years, Frank’s is undergoing development.

In response to her most frequent request from highway travellers, Lisa is turning the back part of the property into a deluxe highway rest stop … and its most popular feature already is the new dog run.

The dog run provides a watering station, agility ramp, games and treats, and a special toilet area complete with a fire hydrant.

Dog companions and other visitors can make use of park benches, and the beautifully treed picnic area, while enjoying an ice cream or other snacks and beverages available from the General Store.

The General Store also offers groceries, fuel, liquor, bait and fishing supplies, etc., and a small deli with in-house salads and meals. Also on site, is the new Frank’s General Store Gift Shop, offering local arts and crafts including jewellery, tie-dyed and upcycled clothing and accessories, dog coats and caps, glass art wares, sculptures, woodwork, and framed art, as well as other souvenir and novelty items. The Gift Shop is open seasonally from May 1 to Oct. 1, plus special dates.

With phase one now complete, Lisa is preparing for next spring when new gas pumps will be installed. A new patio is also in the works.

Frank’s General Store and Gift Shop are open seven days a week.

Frank’s can be contacted at 250-547-2272 and they can be found on Facebook and Instagram.