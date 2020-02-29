Jordan Perkins, owner of the Higher Path Cannibis Co. The first cannabis retail store in Armstrong had a successful opening day Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

From post office to pot shop: Armstrong’s first cannabis store opens doors

The Higher Path Cannabis Co. had its first day of business Friday; plans to open Lumby store

Armstrong’s first cannabis retail store is open for business, and showcasing local art in the process.

The Higher Path Cannabis Co. had its grand opening Friday, Feb. 28, and owner Jordan Perkins said he was happy with the public’s reception.

“It was great, people are loving it. Some people have come in just to see the art … some people are just coming in to say hi and welcome to the neighbourhood,” he said behind the counter at 2580 Pleasant Valley Boulevard in a building that dates back to 1901 – formerly the city’s third post office.

“There’s been no negative feedback. There were people at the door when we opened,” he added.

Lining the walls of the store’s interior are large canvas paintings created by a Kelowna artist who goes by the name J (jystart on Instagram) – as well as works by Perkins himself.

“2014 is the first time I ever painted anything – that Marilyn Munro painting is the second or third large painting I’ve ever done,” said Perkins, pointing to a large colourful canvas on the east wall of the store.

Perkins says his paintings are placeholders for now; the plan is to display original works from local artists on a rotating basis.

READ MORE: Revisiting cannabis regulations

While business looks good on day one, Perkins says some time will be needed for locals to come around to government products while black-market options are still in abundance.

“There’s still a stigma around it but that will disappear,” he said. “One of the issues is that there’s the black market, (people) who are selling products for a lot less and not getting it from the secure sources like us.

“Something’s going to have to change there so that everything’s an equal playing field.”

It’s the fourth Higher Path location with stores already open in Trail, Castlegar and Oliver.

The company’s Trail and Castlegar locations were the sixth and ninth cannabis stores to receive licenses in B.C. and have been in business for more than a year. Oliver’s location has been open for four months.

Perkins doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon. His plan is to open another Higher Path shop in Lumby, where he’s leased the store front next to Earth Elements Farm Products on Vernon Street.

“We have an application in Lumby and it wasn’t that far in behind this application, so we’re hoping in the next month we get approval for that and we will start doing the renovation over there,” he said.

Perkins plans to carry over the same art gallery theme at the prospective Lumby shop.

For now, Perkins invites anyone to come take a sniff from the Armstrong store’s smell jars – and don’t be afraid to bring a pet.

“We’re pet-friendly so we’ve had a couple people bring their dogs in too,” Perkins laughed. “It’s been super positive.”

READ MORE: Vernon man rolls out wheelchair shuttle business

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First-time owners to bring Mexican-inspired restaurant to Vernon

Just Posted

From post office to pot shop: Armstrong’s first cannabis store opens doors

The Higher Path Cannabis Co. had its first day of business Friday; plans to open Lumby store

North Okanagan Knights stun Kelowna Chiefs in overtime

Ethan Matchim had the overtime goal to help the Knights take Game 1 of the seven-game playoff series

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Vernon roundabout

Incident occurred near the Schubert Centre around 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Vernon prays for women of Zimbabwe

World Day of Prayer celebrated in 2,000 Canadian communities, one of 170 countries

Local vocal talents sought for Okanagan stage

Okangan Singer-Songwriter Competition auditions underway

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Okanagan protesters hold mass prayer in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation

Small group gathered in front of Kelowna City Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night

B.C. dad with pricey motorcycle, $7K watch ordered to pay years of retroactive child support

Mother to receive over $55,000 in back payments, additional $1,500 in monthly support pay

B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

Two separate truck drivers were handed fines for illegal passenger seats in Burnaby

B.C. health care battle in judge’s hands but expected to land in Canada’s top court

Dr. Brian Day opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996, launched court action against the province in 2009

Most Read