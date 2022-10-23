The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host its 38th annual Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 3, 2022. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host its 38th annual Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 3, 2022. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Get ready to celebrate Vernon’s best in business

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosting its Business Excellence Awards Nov. 3

Vernon’s best businesses will soon be celebrated by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is hosting its 38th annual Business Excellence Awards Nov. 3 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“Risk-takers, advocates, innovators, and mentors will be celebrated for the contributions they make to the North Okanagan,” the chamber says in the lead-up to the awards.

“Greater Vernon is strengthened by the entrepreneurial spirit that creates employment, provides outstanding services and programs, and brings the community together, and the Business Excellence Awards are an opportunity for businesses and non-profits to shine,” said Dan Proulx, the chamber’s general manager.

“With over 300 nominations from the community, this is about celebrating everyone. We know it will be a special evening as we hand out certificates to all nominees and reveal the winners in 17 prestigious categories.”

The gala will feature emcees Turner Gentry and Jess Mattia , from Vernon’s Pure Country.

The gala costs $30 to attend and includes appetizers from Vernon Catering and Hospitality.

To register, visit the chamber’s website.

READ MORE: TikTok foodie influences free Okanagan College seminar for businesses

READ MORE: Hospice harvests Vernon landscaper’s green thumb for over 20 years

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AwardsBusinessVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on B.C. fish farms transition

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host its 38th annual Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 3, 2022. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)
Get ready to celebrate Vernon’s best in business

District of Coldstream crews cleared off debris at the intersection of Husband Road and Middleton Way in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 23, after a water main break sent the debris down Husband Road, which was being prepared for paving. Crews will be back on-scene Sunday checking on the break and making repairs. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Water main break makes mess of Coldstream road

(RDNO photo)
Progress made on major water infrastructure project in Vernon

Brett Rheeder earned the top spot at the 2022 Red Bull Rampage mountain biking event Friday, Oct. 21.(Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool)
Vernon mountain biker crowned champion at Red Bull Rampage competition