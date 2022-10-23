Get ready to celebrate Vernon’s best in business

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host its 38th annual Business Excellence Awards on Nov. 3, 2022. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Vernon’s best businesses will soon be celebrated by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is hosting its 38th annual Business Excellence Awards Nov. 3 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“Risk-takers, advocates, innovators, and mentors will be celebrated for the contributions they make to the North Okanagan,” the chamber says in the lead-up to the awards.

“Greater Vernon is strengthened by the entrepreneurial spirit that creates employment, provides outstanding services and programs, and brings the community together, and the Business Excellence Awards are an opportunity for businesses and non-profits to shine,” said Dan Proulx, the chamber’s general manager.

“With over 300 nominations from the community, this is about celebrating everyone. We know it will be a special evening as we hand out certificates to all nominees and reveal the winners in 17 prestigious categories.”

The gala will feature emcees Turner Gentry and Jess Mattia , from Vernon’s Pure Country.

The gala costs $30 to attend and includes appetizers from Vernon Catering and Hospitality.

To register, visit the chamber’s website.

Brendan Shykora

AwardsBusinessVernon