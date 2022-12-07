Lisa Davis, owner of Pawsitively Canine, is the first trainer in the region to earn BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation. (Contributed)

Lisa Davis, owner of Pawsitively Canine, is the first trainer in the region to earn BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation. (Contributed)

Gone to the dogs: Coldstream trainer makes pawsitive tracks

First in the region to earn BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation

After watching a trainer hit her dog for bad behaviour, Lisa Davis learned at an early age that this was not the answer to correcting a canine’s behaviour.

Davis experienced first-hand what punishment methods do to dogs when, back in high school, she took her first dog to a training session.

“His name was Sparkie, a toy poodle, who was about 10 months old with so many behaviour issues from extreme reactivity to dogs to resource guarding. I went to group classes with him, and that is where I learned of the harsh methods that can be used in the name of training,” said Davis. “He growled when I asked him to go down, so the trainer hit him on the side of the face so hard that his whole body trembled. I learned very quickly at only 15-years-old I would never allow anyone to do this to my dog again.”

Now the owner and trainer of Pawsitively Canine, Davis uses positive training for a variety of reasons, including watching dogs love learning.

“We end up with a dog who wants to try new things, not a dog that looks like a robot, afraid to offer any behaviour but the one being asked for.”

It’s this kind of positive reinforcement that has earned the Coldstream company BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation, becoming the only dog training company in the Vernon area holding the distinction.

The AnimalKind accreditation recognizes dog training companies that use evidence-based positive reinforcement training methods and are committed to high animal welfare.

“Dog training is unregulated in B.C., which means dog guardians could end up trusting their dogs to someone who uses outdated techniques that negatively impact the bond between guardians and their dogs,” said Nicole Fenwick, BC SPCA manager of research and standards. “By recommending only AnimalKind accredited trainers, the BC SPCA can connect dog guardians to expert trainers who prioritize dog welfare.”

To receive the accreditation, companies undergo a rigorous auditing process that ensures their training methods follow science-backed AnimalKind dog training standards.

“We are excited Pawsitively Canine is part of the AnimalKind community, and more dogs on the Okanagan will benefit from working with a skillful and experienced trainer committed to animal welfare,” said Fenwick.

“I absolutely believe that when we know better, we do better. This goes for both dog trainers and dog guardians,” said Davis. “So, the more we can educate and the more we educate ourselves, the better our dogs will be for it!”

The BC SPCA launched the first set of AnimalKind standards – for wildlife and rodent control companies – in 2018. Through a partnership with the UBC Animal Welfare Program, the BC SPCA, Vancouver Foundation, and the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies provided funding to establish the program. AnimalKind standards for dog training – the second set of standards developed, were launched in January 2019.

Learn more about AnimalKind accreditation, what to look for in a trainer, or find a trainer near you at animalkind.ca.

READ MORE: Firetruck-riding Vernon cat up for adoption soon

READ MORE: Vernon homes light up for Christmas

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DogsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Chamber raises Rally cry

Just Posted

Lisa Davis, owner of Pawsitively Canine, is the first trainer in the region to earn BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation. (Contributed)
Gone to the dogs: Coldstream trainer makes pawsitive tracks

A new 90-bed long term care facility will be constructed behind the existing Creekside Landing in Vernon, announced by MLA Harwinder Sandhu earlier this spring. Sandhu has been appointed parliamentary secretary for seniors’ services and long-term care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Seniors have Vernon-Monashee MLA working for them

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are ready to kick off the 2022 Counter-Attack initiative, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)
North Okanagan RCMP discover open liquor, unregistered vehicle in suspected impaired

Candesca performs at the Vernon Community Music School Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Candesca brings Christmas concert to Vernon