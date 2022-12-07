Gone to the dogs: Coldstream trainer makes pawsitive tracks

Lisa Davis, owner of Pawsitively Canine, is the first trainer in the region to earn BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation. (Contributed)

After watching a trainer hit her dog for bad behaviour, Lisa Davis learned at an early age that this was not the answer to correcting a canine’s behaviour.

Davis experienced first-hand what punishment methods do to dogs when, back in high school, she took her first dog to a training session.

“His name was Sparkie, a toy poodle, who was about 10 months old with so many behaviour issues from extreme reactivity to dogs to resource guarding. I went to group classes with him, and that is where I learned of the harsh methods that can be used in the name of training,” said Davis. “He growled when I asked him to go down, so the trainer hit him on the side of the face so hard that his whole body trembled. I learned very quickly at only 15-years-old I would never allow anyone to do this to my dog again.”

Now the owner and trainer of Pawsitively Canine, Davis uses positive training for a variety of reasons, including watching dogs love learning.

“We end up with a dog who wants to try new things, not a dog that looks like a robot, afraid to offer any behaviour but the one being asked for.”

It’s this kind of positive reinforcement that has earned the Coldstream company BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation, becoming the only dog training company in the Vernon area holding the distinction.

The AnimalKind accreditation recognizes dog training companies that use evidence-based positive reinforcement training methods and are committed to high animal welfare.

“Dog training is unregulated in B.C., which means dog guardians could end up trusting their dogs to someone who uses outdated techniques that negatively impact the bond between guardians and their dogs,” said Nicole Fenwick, BC SPCA manager of research and standards. “By recommending only AnimalKind accredited trainers, the BC SPCA can connect dog guardians to expert trainers who prioritize dog welfare.”

To receive the accreditation, companies undergo a rigorous auditing process that ensures their training methods follow science-backed AnimalKind dog training standards .

“We are excited Pawsitively Canine is part of the AnimalKind community, and more dogs on the Okanagan will benefit from working with a skillful and experienced trainer committed to animal welfare,” said Fenwick.

“I absolutely believe that when we know better, we do better. This goes for both dog trainers and dog guardians,” said Davis. “So, the more we can educate and the more we educate ourselves, the better our dogs will be for it!”

The BC SPCA launched the first set of AnimalKind standards – for wildlife and rodent control companies – in 2018. Through a partnership with the UBC Animal Welfare Program, the BC SPCA, Vancouver Foundation, and the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies provided funding to establish the program. AnimalKind standards for dog training – the second set of standards developed, were launched in January 2019.

Learn more about AnimalKind accreditation, what to look for in a trainer, or find a trainer near you at animalkind.ca.

