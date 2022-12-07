Gone to the dogs: Coldstream trainer makes pawsitive tracks

After watching a trainer hit her dog for bad behaviour, Lisa Davis learned at an early age that this was not the answer to correcting a canine’s behaviour.
Davis experienced first-hand what punishment methods do to dogs when, back in high school, she took her first dog to a training session.
“His name was Sparkie, a toy poodle, who was about 10 months old with so many behaviour issues from extreme reactivity to dogs to resource guarding. I went to group classes with him, and that is where I learned of the harsh methods that can be used in the name of training,” said Davis. “He growled when I asked him to go down, so the trainer hit him on the side of the face so hard that his whole body trembled. I learned very quickly at only 15-years-old I would never allow anyone to do this to my dog again.”
Now the owner and trainer of Pawsitively Canine, Davis uses positive training for a variety of reasons, including watching dogs love learning.
“We end up with a dog who wants to try new things, not a dog that looks like a robot, afraid to offer any behaviour but the one being asked for.”
It’s this kind of positive reinforcement that has earned the Coldstream company BC SPCA’s AnimalKind accreditation, becoming the only dog training company in the Vernon area holding the distinction.
“Dog training is unregulated in B.C., which means dog guardians could end up trusting their dogs to someone who uses outdated techniques that negatively impact the bond between guardians and their dogs,” said Nicole Fenwick, BC SPCA manager of research and standards. “By recommending only AnimalKind accredited trainers, the BC SPCA can connect dog guardians to expert trainers who prioritize dog welfare.”
To receive the accreditation, companies undergo a rigorous auditing process.
“I absolutely believe that when we know better, we do better. This goes for both dog trainers and dog guardians,” said Davis. “So, the more we can educate and the more we educate ourselves, the better our dogs will be for it!”
