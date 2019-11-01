Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness trackers are displayed in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Google is buying Fitbit for about $2.1 billion, enabling the internet company to step back into the hotly contested market for smartwatches and health trackers.

Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable fitness technology, but it’s been shredded by that competition. Google, meanwhile, has been developing Wear OS software for other manufacturers to build wearable devices, but they haven’t gained much traction in the face of competition from Fitbit, Apple, Samsung and others.

The deal to buy Fitbit could give Google a needed boost.

“Google doesn’t want to be left out of the party,” said analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities. “If you look at what Apple has done with wearables, it’s a missing piece of the puzzle for Google.”

Matt Stoller of the Open Markets Institute, a research group that focuses on competition and consolidation, said health care is one of the few industries big enough to help a company as large as Google keep growing.

The deal, expected to close next year, will likely face scrutiny from federal and state antitrust investigators that have launched probes this year. “It’s obviously embarrassing to enforcers if they allow it without any sort of scrutiny,” Stoller said.

Fitbit makes a range of devices, from basic trackers that mostly count steps to smartwatches that can display messages and notifications from phones.

They can track a range of fitness activities, such as running, cycling and swimming, along with heart rates and nightly sleep patterns. Fitbit typically asks for date of birth, gender, height and weight to help with calorie and other calculations. Some users also use Fitbit devices and its app to track food and water intake. Women can also track their periods.

Google said it won’t sell ads using the sensitive health data that Fitbit devices collect, continuing promises made by Fitbit.

But that likely won’t stop Google from sucking up other personal data from Fitbit devices. Fitbit also has GPS models that could track users’ locations. That could help Google know that a runner stopped at a coffee shop on the way back, allowing Google to then display ads for rival coffee shops.

ALSO READ: Social media giants ignore law, don’t take Canada seriously, MPs say

More importantly, having a Google device on the wrist could drive its wearers to use Google services even more — giving Google more ways to collect data and sell ads.

Google’s announcement suggests that Fitbit will be absorbed into Google’s main business, rather than staying as an independent subsidiary of parent company Alphabet. That follows the trend of smart home device maker Nest, which was folded back into Google in 2018 after being a stand-alone company under Alphabet.

Fitbit has 28 million active users worldwide and has sold more than 100 million devices.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs
Next story
Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Just Posted

B.C. school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Vernon soccer player heads to national college championships

The former W.L. Seaton player plays for the ACAC Champion-winning Lethbridge Kodiaks

650 trick-or-treaters in this Vernon neighbourhood

RCMP say Halloween couldn’t have been better

Vernon’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Vernon restaurant opening solves menu mystery

Endless debates of pizza vs. savoury pies settled with grand opening

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

B.C.’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

South Okanagan woman runs group saving dogs from certain death

A woman who founded a cross-border dog rescue society is now operating… Continue reading

Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Launch of festive season started more than three decades ago

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Most Read