The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns are parking their food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

Deluxe hot dogs by the beach can now be had across from Skaha Lake.

The Wienery food truck owners Tahnee Adams and Campbell Kearns have opened a restaurant with three patios, two of them overlooking Skaha Lake at the Barefoot Resort.

The famous hot dog food truck has been operating at South Okanagan wineries for the past three years, but the husband and wife duo wanted a permanent place to call their own.

“Our focus will be on our world-famous hot dogs and also our plant-based market. As a chef, I really wanted to explore and elevate vegetable-based foods. There will also be bar food, feature burgers, sausage and appies,” said Kearns.

With three kids of their own, there’s also a kids’ menu.

The Barefoot restaurant is a large facility across from the beach, with three patios, including a roof patio that is currently being renovated. With the two patios open, they can safely host lots of people and keep within COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Hound Dog is their number one hot dog featuring peanut butter, bacon, pickles and crispy onions.

“It has the perfect balance of savoury that just makes it delicious,” he said.

There second most popular dog is the Big Dog Deluxe, a classic of fried onions, bacon and cheese.

The Carrot dog is also climbing the charts in popularity. It’s charbroiled marinated carrot, hot peppers, pickled onions and creamy almond chevre spicy mayo.

The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns with two of their three girls, are parking the food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns with two of their three girls, are parking the food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Okanagan Ice Pops will be providing the gourmet popsicles for dessert. Adams is working with some local chocolatiers too.

“We’ve done dessert dogs in the past so we’ll incorporate that too; like banana-Nutella dessert dogs.”

The Wienery will also have a small market, featuring grab and go items like salads, breads, local jams and charcuterie boards. They anticipate getting a liqour licence in July, and are excited to provide a selection of hand-picked local wines, craft beer and ciders.

READ ALSO: Glowing boulders pop up around Penticton

Previous story
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Just Posted

ambulance
Vernon toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Some health care workers in Interior Health are concerned they may bring COVID-19 home and are hoping the government will be able to provide cheap accommodations for health care workers. (Black Press File photo)
Taylor: Things aren’t always logical

We never know a transition point, until we have passed through it

After more than 60 years for the boys (Saints), and more than 40 years for the girls, (Sinners), sports teams at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School have new names. Teams will now be called the Hawks. (Meaghan Iversen drawing)
PHOTOS: Hawks soar as new name for Armstrong high school teams

Named in honour of the red-tailed variety found in the area, Hawks replaces both Saints and Sinners at PVSS

Walls criss-cross many parts of the West Bank.
Vernon residents rally for Middle East peace

Socially-distanced and mask-wearing protestors at MP Mel Arnold’s office Saturday

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A fishing vessel is dwarfed by the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl in Juneau’s downtown harbor in September 2014. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow cruise ships to come to Alaska. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire File)
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

The U.S. Senate approved The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, which could see ships travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska

This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke

Canoe Forest Product’s plans for site include a new emission system for smoke

Here's a good way to get the tastebuds going with a selection of Wienery dogs.
Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

A TV movie shot in Peachland is premiering on Friday, May 21. (Before & After Media)
Okanagan town and actors star in TV movie, premiering Friday

The film also stars Okanagan actors

ambulance
Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall in Vernon

A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).
VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Kelowna cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

Results could have implications for people who got AstraZeneca as first dose

Nanaimo-raised artist Brendan Lee Satish Tang built a life-size 1984 Ford F-150 truck out of watercolour paper as part of his Reluctant Offerings exhibition at the Nanaimo Art Gallery. (Josef Jacobson/News Bulletin)
B.C. artist makes offering of Ford F-150 sculpture to his ancestors

Brendan Lee Satish Tang presents ‘Reluctant Offerings’ at Nanaimo Art Gallery

Most Read