Grandma wins Vernon mission with grandson

Tourism and Chamber campaign saw hundreds of entries

Rosa Galante (centre) and grandson David Rayek receive the Ultimate Staycation from Karen Savill, visitor services coordinator for the City of Vernon, and Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. (GVCC photo)

A grandma on a mission with her family to support local businesses has earned a major prize pack.

Rosa Galante is the winner of Mission Possible, a Vernon tourism campaign which took place July 1-17.

“We are extremely grateful that hundreds of Greater Vernon residents participated in Mission Possible, explored what this great region has to offer and recognized the contributions tourism makes to our economy and community,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

During Mission Possible, residents could visit at least one of four participating tourism destinations – Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Davison Orchards, O’Keefe Ranch and the Vernon Community Arts Centre. Once on site, they had to find a secret code word and fill out a ballot.

“We were excited to learn that Rosa visited all of the host locations, along with her family, Sal, Catherine and David Rayek. What a great opportunity to come together as a family and discover the amenities that we have right here at home,” said Proulx.

Amongst the hundreds of entries, Galante’s name was selected as the winner of the Ultimate Staycation. The prize package includes:

· Two nights at Prestige Hotel

· SUP rentals for two from Beach Life Boards

· Dinner for two at Marten Brewing

· Breakfast for two at Okanagan Eatery

· Bike lessons for two from Dialed Rides

· Engraved Yeti travel mug and two adult season passes for Davison Orchards tours

· Extended family season pass for O’Keefe Ranch

· Membership and stuffed marmot from Allan Brooks Nature Centre

· $250 in Downtown Dollars from the Downtown Vernon Association

The Chamber created the event, which was sponsored by Vernon Tourism.

