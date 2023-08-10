Grants give skills boost to North Okanagan residents seeking work

WorkBC Employment Services in Vernon is encouraging clients to access the new StrongerBC Future Skills Grant, which covers up to $3,500 in training for short-term courses such as microbrewing. (Black Press - file photo)

Thinking about changing careers or advancing your career, but need new skills to get there?

WorkBC Employment Services in Vernon is encouraging clients to access the new StrongerBC Future Skills Grant, which covers up to $3,500 in training for short-term courses ranging from microbrewing to medical office assistant.

Any B.C. resident aged 19 years or older can qualify for the training grant, regardless of financial need.

Kim Lauritsen, employment services manager, WorkBC Employment Services in Vernon, says the grant will be especially beneficial for North Okanagan WorkBC clients receiving Employment Insurance (EI) or income supports.

“These dollars will go such a long way for those who have had an interest in exploring a new career or advancing their skills to help get back in the job market,” says Lauritsen. “This is a practical way for many in our community to move into higher paying jobs that fit their future.”

A growing list of more than 400 training programs at public post-secondary institutions in B.C. are eligible for the StrongerBC Future BC Skills Grant, including nearly 30 programs offered through Okanagan College. The team at WorkBC can help clients decide which skills and career paths to pursue, offer guidance through the process and — if they are receiving EI, BC Employment and Assistance (BCEA), or Income Support — help make sure they don’t lose any benefits.

With two full service WorkBC Centres in Vernon and Enderby plus outreach offices in Armstrong and Lumby, the team with WorkBC can also help eligible clients in applying for additional financial supports such as daycare or living supports to make it possible to attend training.

“We’re here to help make it possible for North Okanagan residents to follow their passion, access this short-term skills training grant and get into the next stage of their career,” says Lauritsen.

To get started, North Okanagan residents can call or stop by WorkBC, and learn more at educationplannerbc.ca/plan/finance/future-skills-grant

