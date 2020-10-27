Greater Vernon businesses honoured for excellence

Businesses in the Vernon area received some well-earned accolades last week.
The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Business Excellence Award winners Friday night, with awards handed out in 12 categories during a virtual gala.
“It was an exciting evening as the winner in each category was announced, and this year was truly a celebration of entrepreneurial spirit, vision and thinking outside of the box as our businesses and non-profit agencies navigate the challenges created by the pandemic,” said Krystin Kempton, Greater Vernon Chamber president.
The winners of the 2020 Business Excellence Awards are:
- Business of the Year sponsored by Valley First: The Med
(Honourable mention: Intermezzo Restaurant & Wine Cellar, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery)
- People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services: Turning Points Collaborative Society
(Honourable mention: Sterling Centre Remedy’s RX Pharmacy, J.C. Tompson Construction, The Bridge Educational Society)
- Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures: Anna’s Vitamins Plus
(Honourable mention: Home for Dinner, Kalamalka General Store, Ritual Barbershop)
- New Business of the Year sponsored by MNP LLP: Fill – Vernon’s Refill Store
(Honourable mention: Bottle None, Boarding House Cafe, Cheese on Wheels)
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers: Alysia Lor-Knill, Teassential
(Honourable mention: Mitchel Derksen, Numu Consulting; Elmaz Wilder, Ritual Barbershop; Kayley Letendre, Sugarbees Ice Cream Company)
- Businessperson of the Year sponsored by Kal Tire: Tony Dyck, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery
(Honourable mention: Brad Pelletier, Predator Ridge Resort; Richard Finn, Wayside; Joe Pearson, Remax)
- Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon: Sproing Creative
(Honourable mention: Community Futures North Okanagan, Valley First, The Home Depot)
- Customer Service Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery: Sterling Centre Remedy’s RX Pharmacy
(Honourable mention: Intermezzo Restaurant & Wine Cellar, Vernon Teach and Learn, Olive Us Oil & Vinegar Tasting Room, Okanagan Restoration)
- Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Tekmar Control Systems: UnderGround Kombucha
(Honourable mention: Kekuli Bay Cabinetry, Summit Tiny Homes, Planet Bee Honey Farm)
- Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan: Social Planning Council North Okanagan
(Honourable mention: Venture Training, Greater Vernon Museum & Archives, North Okanagan Valley Gleaners)
- Community Leader of the Year sponsored by De Vine Vintners: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery
(Honourable mention: The Fig Bistro, Lake City Casino, Vernon Teach and Learn)
- Innovator of the Year sponsored by TD Bank: The Med
(Honourable mention: Caufields Engraving, Turning Points Collaborative Society, Martens Holdings)
The winners will be invited to a private event to receive their awards in person.
With the People’s Choice Award, partial proceeds from online voting will establish a scholarship for a local business student while other proceeds will fund Chamber initiatives to support local business.
The gala featured video messages from Ken Holland, general manager of the Edmonton Oilers; and Jillian Harris, founder and creative director of Jillian Harris Design, former Bachelorette and co-host of Love It Or List It Vancouver. There was also a live performance by Andrew Allen.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.