FILE — Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dione Chambers.

Greater Vernon Chamber celebrates small business week

Small businesses are at the heart of a strong and vibrant economy in the North Okanagan. Small Business Week is being celebrated across British Columbia from Oct. 14 to 20.

“Businesses of all sizes are important to a healthy economy but there is a realization that much of the catalyst comes from the grassroots, from small businesses,” said Dione Chambers, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

“Not only do these small business owners demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit, but they create countless employment opportunities for our residents, from youth just starting out to those establishing careers that support themselves and their families.”

Across B.C., about 98 per cent of all businesses are considered small businesses and while they may individually have less than 50 employees, they collectively employ more than one million people provincewide.

“Locally, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce works with the City of Vernon to ensure that processes are in place to not only support small businesses but to allow them to flourish,” said Chambers.

About four out of every five jobs in the community are created by the growth of existing businesses, and there is considerable diversity among small businesses, everything from retail and hospitality to high-tech, manufacturing and professionals.

“And as we celebrate Small Business Week, we are running a contest to celebrate local business,” said Chambers.

“Tag your favourite local business on our Facebook page and be entered into a draw for $100 gift card from a Chamber business of your choice.”

