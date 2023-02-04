Greater Vernon Chamber Community Expo set for April

Kids had fun checking out the zamboni at the 2022 Chamber Expo. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) A four-legged friend checks out the booths at the 2022 Chamber Expo. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) An activity centre kept the kids busy at the 2022 Chamber Expo. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Vernon recreation services workers show the public plans for the new Active Living Centre during the 2022 Chamber Expo. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan businesses and non-profits have an opportunity to create brand awareness and interact with thousands of residents this spring.

Early bird registration has launched for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Community Expo Saturday, April 22 at Kal Tire Place North. Expo is presented by Lake City Casino and World Health & Fitness.

“We are thrilled to bring back Expo for the third year as we know the success businesses and community agencies have had increasing their visibility and connecting directly with consumers and clients,” said Dan Proulx, Chamber general manager.

“There is incredible support across the North Okanagan for all things local and that interest will be front and centre as products and services are highlighted at Community Expo.”

Some vendors have used it as an opportunity to promote employment opportunities while Expo also provides a showcase for government agencies and educational institutions.

“Last year’s Expo was a sell-out with 92 vendors, and more than 1,400 people attending,” said Proulx. “As a result, we are expecting strong interest in the 2023 event, and we would encourage vendors to register soon and secure their place.”

Along with the vendors, Community Expo will also feature family-friendly activities and door prizes.

Registration for vendor space is currently underway HERE.

