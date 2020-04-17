Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA, and Coralee Oakes, Official Opposition critic for small business, will answer questions and provide guidance to local business owners as they navigate their next steps amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar takes place Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Contributed)

Greater Vernon chamber to host free webinar with local MLAs

Local MLAs Eric Foster and Coralee Oakes will answer questions from businesses related to COVID-19

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual town hall to help local businesses find answers to their most pressing questions amid COVID-19.

Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA, and Coralee Oakes, official opposition critic for small business, will be on-screen Tuesday, April 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The webinar will provide virtual guests with the opportunity to express concerns about COVID-19’s impact on local business, and offer guidance while companies navigate their next steps.

“What message do you want them to take to Victoria?” the chamber asked on social media.

Vernon chamber general manager Dione Chambers will moderate the discussion, which will take place using Zoom.

To sign up for the webinar, visit the registration page on the chamber’s website.

READ MORE: Senior podcasters take on tech to stay connected with each other and the world

READ MORE: From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Just Posted

Vernon company gets approval for street-legal, low-speed electric vehicles

Transport Canada has approved the vehicle by Simolo Customs Ltd. for public road use

Vernon senior struck by bicycle, thrown to ground

Cyclist, three cars pass senior laying hurt on sidewalk

Greater Vernon chamber to host free webinar with local MLAs

Local MLAs Eric Foster and Coralee Oakes will answer questions from businesses related to COVID-19

Vernon Pride Prom in the works, date uncertain due to pandemic

Second annual event for LGBTQ+ youth is tentatively set for June 27.

COVID-19 curbs Vernon’s outdoors club

Group looking forward to new faces once it can resume activities

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Mitchell’s Musings: A toast, of sorts, to a dysfunctional relationship

Columnist Glenn Mitchell has too much time on his hands thanks to COVID-19, and a toaster to time it

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

COVID-19 results in changes to structure of regional government meetings

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen begins mosquito control program

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has begun its Nuisance Mosquito Control… Continue reading

Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from downtown Kelowna residence

Seven people were taken into RCMP custody but were released without charge, pending further investigation

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

Most Read