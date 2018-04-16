Jacob and Owen Carpenter had some fun target practice using axes at the Axe Monkey display last Sunday at Forge Valley Fitness, where a fundraiser was held in support of Vernon Search and Rescue. The event was in honour of Gloria Miller, a five-year member who was lost while diving in Mexico on Feb. 15. Miller admired SAR. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Gym boosts Search and Rescue

Vernon volunteer group benefits from Forge Valley Fitness fundraiser including Kelowna’s Axe Monkeys

Support was on target as the community gathered for a fun day aimed at assisting Vernon Search and Rescue.

Forge Valley Fitness recently held a fundraiser in support of Vernon SAR, featuring games, prizes and Axe Monkey. The event was in honour of Gloria Miller, a five-year member who was lost while diving in Mexico on Feb. 15. Miller admired SAR.

“The event went great, we had lots of participation, everyone had lots of fun learning how to throw an axe properly. Especially the kids,” said Terrence Limbert, Forge Valley Fitness coach.

“It was really great to have a few of the members of Vernon SAR come in and talk about the organization and what they do. I had no idea it is 100 per cent volunteer work – crazy! Which I feel makes the fundraising that much more important and successful.”

Thanks to everyone who came out to show their support, the event raised a total of $1,270, which will support Vernon SAR efforts.

