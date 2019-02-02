Flower of Life Integrative Health. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Herb medicine making workshop offered in Vernon

The classes will take place at Flower of Life Integrative Health in Vernon.

Flower of Life Integrative Health will be hosting a DIY workshop for anyone interested in making their own medicine — namely those that include cannabis.

CEO and co-owner of the Vernon-based business, Selena Wong said that they decided to host the workshop due to the changes that have been made since marijuana legalization in Canada.

“The issue is that when legalization happened, they they didn’t award medical dispensary licenses so it really put us in a weird position because these people need access to suppositories, high-potent products, medicated edibles, lotions, things like that and they’re not legal,” she said. “We were seeing this huge gap in accessibility for people who need it. The sad truth is that with legalization, it’s really hurt the people who take it medically. It’s reduced their quality of life; it’s created scarcity; it’s created fear, which also exacerbates symptoms.”

The workshop is set to start Saturday, Feb. 9 but Wong told the Morning Star that the team is also considering putting on another workshop during the week for those who are unable to attend on the weekend.

“We decided it was our responsibility to the community to give people the tools they need to make it themselves and then for certain individuals who are at a certain state that they are unable to create those things for themselves, we’ll be able to create them for them on their behalf so that is a service that we do provide.”

Classes are set to include: tinctures, topical lotions, salves, edibles, suppositories, & home spa items.

“We’ve been trying to figure out how we’re going to ride out legalization and the original dream was to have the medicinal cannabis help to pay for some of the clinical services that we have in the space because not everyone is able to afford private health care and that’s a huge thing when you look at medical patients and what they need. So that was the original plan but plans have changed due to how legalization rolled out so we’re really focusing on that education, herbal medicines and helping people create their own.”

She encourages anyone interested or curious about what they offer to contact them or visit the Health Integrated office located at 4708 34 Street in Vernon.

She said they also host a cannabis 101 free workshop that runs every month for those interested in learning more.

“I just want to see people get well and have the tools they need.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

