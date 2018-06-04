Home Depot helps homeless youth in Vernon

Doors of opportunity are being opened for local youth at risk.

Until June 24, customers who purchase a $2 paper orange door at The Home Depot Canada’s Vernon store will contribute to North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s efforts to assist at-risk and homeless youth across Canada. Funds raised will help provide free counselling, support services and community-based and residential programs to vulnerable children aged six to 16.

“Every night in neighbourhoods across the country more than 6,000 youth don’t have a safe place to call home. That is why 100 per cent of every customer donation goes directly to helping youth impacted by this very serious issue. Thanks to the support of our communities, we’re helping vulnerable and homeless youth realize brighter futures, one orange door at a time,” said Jeff Kinnaird, chair, board of directors, The Home Depot Canada Foundation and president, The Home Depot Canada.

Research has demonstrated that the longer a young person remains homeless, the worse their health and well-being become, and the more likely they are to experience exploitation, trauma and addictions, drop out of school and become entrenched in street life.

See related: Homeless numbers hit 150

Through The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign, The Home Depot Canada Foundation supports 120 organizations that are committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness across the country.

Customers can also make online donations at www.orangedoorproject.ca.

Last year, The Home Depot Canada Foundation helped more than 260 organizations.

The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign has raised more than $8.6 million since 2007.

Young people aged 13-24 who are homeless make up approximately 20 per cent of the homeless population in Canada (Gaetz et al., 2014).

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.