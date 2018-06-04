Home Depot helps homeless youth in Vernon

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society benefits from Orange Door Project

Doors of opportunity are being opened for local youth at risk.

Until June 24, customers who purchase a $2 paper orange door at The Home Depot Canada’s Vernon store will contribute to North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s efforts to assist at-risk and homeless youth across Canada. Funds raised will help provide free counselling, support services and community-based and residential programs to vulnerable children aged six to 16.

“Every night in neighbourhoods across the country more than 6,000 youth don’t have a safe place to call home. That is why 100 per cent of every customer donation goes directly to helping youth impacted by this very serious issue. Thanks to the support of our communities, we’re helping vulnerable and homeless youth realize brighter futures, one orange door at a time,” said Jeff Kinnaird, chair, board of directors, The Home Depot Canada Foundation and president, The Home Depot Canada.

Research has demonstrated that the longer a young person remains homeless, the worse their health and well-being become, and the more likely they are to experience exploitation, trauma and addictions, drop out of school and become entrenched in street life.

See related: Homeless numbers hit 150

Through The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign, The Home Depot Canada Foundation supports 120 organizations that are committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness across the country.

Customers can also make online donations at www.orangedoorproject.ca.

Last year, The Home Depot Canada Foundation helped more than 260 organizations.

The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign has raised more than $8.6 million since 2007.

Young people aged 13-24 who are homeless make up approximately 20 per cent of the homeless population in Canada (Gaetz et al., 2014).

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Platinum standard for Vernon company
Next story
Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Just Posted

UPDATED: Court recommends 17 years for Foerster in Van Diest murder

Joint submission for 17 years with no chance of parole put forward for Matthew Foerster

New trial ordered for Armstrong man

Long-term offender convicted of sexual assault and uttering threats wins appeal

Community Foundation of North Okanagan doles out record grant amount

Group awards more than $140,000 in grants to 24 North Okanagan organizations

North Okanagan hit-and-run suspect in custody

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have caught up with a hit-and-run suspect. On May… Continue reading

Okanagan chain reaction accident results in one ticket, minor injuries and highway closure

Six-vehicle accident near Friday on Highway 97A

Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

North Okanagan paddleboarder takes on lake for hospice

Dancing With the Vernon Stars participant Aaron Nasipayko hopes to paddle length of Okanagan Lake

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Kelowna man charged with stabbing expected to plead guilty

Trial for Ken Maurice Butler put off till next week in Kelowna

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Most Read