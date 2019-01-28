A construction site in Vernon’s north end is the future home of HomeSense, a communications officer with TriBand confirmed Monday, Jan. 28. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

HomeSense coming to Vernon

Store to be located near Best Buy

The final product of construction in Vernon’s north end shopping centre has been confirmed.

Emily Lamb, public relations supervisor for Tri-Brand, said Monday that HomeSense will occupy the construction site near Best Buy. However, Lamb said it is too early in the process to confirm an exact date or provide any further details about the site.

“HomeSense (is) coming to Vernon this year opening early fall,” Lamb said.

Related: West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

HomeSense is affiliated with Winners, which currently resides in the Village Green Mall, as both companies as well as Marshalls are owned by TJX Canada.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. extends mining tax credits to attract investment
Next story
B.C. top income tax rate nears 50%, investment taxes highest in Canada

Just Posted

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

Man wanted for brazen daytime theft at Vernon grocery outlet

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon rink starts Scotties with win

Kim Slattery scores 8-4 win over New West rink in opening draw at B.C. curling finals in Quesnel

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Water quality has returned to a Good rating.

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

Most Read