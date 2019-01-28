HomeSense coming to Vernon

Store to be located near Best Buy

A construction site in Vernon’s north end is the future home of HomeSense, a communications officer with TriBand confirmed Monday, Jan. 28. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

The final product of construction in Vernon’s north end shopping centre has been confirmed.

Emily Lamb, public relations supervisor for Tri-Brand, said Monday that HomeSense will occupy the construction site near Best Buy. However, Lamb said it is too early in the process to confirm an exact date or provide any further details about the site.

“HomeSense (is) coming to Vernon this year opening early fall,” Lamb said.

HomeSense is affiliated with Winners, which currently resides in the Village Green Mall, as both companies as well as Marshalls are owned by TJX Canada.



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

