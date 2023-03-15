Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honda

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New elevated dining experience opens in Kelowna

Just Posted

Infrastructure work from March 20 to 28 will mean the shutdown of the intersection of Buchanan Road and Ricardo Road in Coldstream. (District of Coldstream photo)
Coldstream road slated for water main work

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
New trial for notorious North Okanagan man guilty of crimes against sex workers

Vernon Recreation Services plans to convert two of its Zambonis from propane to electric battery. (City of Vernon - file photo)
Vernon Zambonis going electric

The City of Vernon is topping up some of its reserve funds with unexpended, uncommitted cash from 2022. (File photo)
City of Vernon reserves get $1 million top-up

Pop-up banner image