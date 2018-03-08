Huge honour for Nature’s Fare

Canadian Health Food Association’s (CHFA) Brock Elliott Memorial Award for Excellence in Retailing

Nature’s Fare Markets just keeps winning major honours.

The downtown Vernon business has won – for the sixth time – the Canadian Health Food Association’s (CHFA) Brock Elliott Memorial Award for Excellence in Retailing for Western Canada.

The Award was presented at CHFA West, Western Canada’s largest natural health and organics annual trade event (Feb. 23-25) at the Vancouver Convention Centre – one of the Industry Achievement Awards acknowledging companies in the natural health and organic products industry for outstanding achievements.

In 2017, Nature’s Fare Markets won the CHFA Sustainability Award, and in 2013, they became the first Canadian retailer to become B Corp Certified. This year, Nature’s Fare Markets celebrates it 25th Anniversary.

“We are honoured to be recognized, once again, as a leader in retail excellence for our industry,” said co-owner Alexa Monahan, on behalf of the Monahan family. “This award belongs to every member of our team, who give their very best in the care and service of our valued customers, every day. We are lucky to have them – and grateful their efforts are recognized. We invite everyone to visit any of our locations to experience the difference they make.”

Nature’s Fare Markets are known, by suppliers and customers alike for their ethical and sustainable practices, rigourous quality standards, and support of local farmers and artisans. Owners and employees pride themselves on caring about their people, products and planet – and offer education to nourish body and mind. Visit: www.naturesfaremarkets.com

