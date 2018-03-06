Health Minister Adrian Dix (Black Press)

Inspection reports to be released for B.C. child care, senior facilities

Health Minister Adrian Dix says unlicensed operators will also be forced to disclose conditions

The B.C. government intends to force licensed and unlicensed child care, senior care and other care facilities to identify themselves and their inspection results.

Health Minister Adrian Dix presented legislation Tuesday to tighten up reporting rules for care home operators, including those for people with developmental disabilities, mental health and substance abuse disorders and brain injuries.

“The proposed legislation would amend the [Community Care and Assisted Living Act] to require the posting online about community care facilities and assisted living residences, including persons operating without a licence or registration, in contravention of the act,” Dix told the B.C. legislature.

“The information will have to be posted on the websites of the health authorities, with respect to community care facilities, and on the website of the Ministry of Health with respect to assisted living residences.”

Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy said the changes will allow informal child care to continue, because it is needed.

“Right now there are a number of people in the province who provide care to a couple of kids, an auntie down the street, a grandma, and we need to ensure that that can still happen,” Conroy said. “There are unlicensed care [operators] that are registered with the child care resource and referral program, so they ensure that those caregivers have first aid, that they have good facilities to provide the care.”

The province has issued a fact sheet showing the changes, showing that “illegal residential” care facilities will have to have summary inspection reports completed and posted for five years.

Conroy said the recent provincial budget includes more than $2 million to hire additional inspectors to broaden the work to include the “illegal residential” facilities.

Previous story
Growing demand for skilled workers in the wine industry

Just Posted

Cougar killed in Spallumcheen

Conservation officers put down cat after it got into fight on property with large guard dog

Ministry lifts dust advisory

Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

US National Guard band highlights Tattoo

Band from Camp Murray, Wash. among many to perform at fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

Birthday party in a box makes the day bright

Silver Star Trefoil Guild in Vernon puts special boxes together for donation to the food bank

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

One person arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Beatles tribute rock bring fab four to Vernon

JCI Vernon partners with Rock.It Boy Entertainment for chance to win tickets to The Fab Fourever

Most Read