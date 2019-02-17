Interior Savings looks to hand out bursaries

Over the past five years, Interior Savings has awarded bursaries to more than 2,500 students, 171 of which are from Vernon.

Now in its sixth year of an eight-year commitment, Interior Savings will award up to $1 million in bursaries, or 1,000 $1,000 bursaries available to help students achieve their dreams of completing post-secondary.

“Local money for local good is so much more than our tagline: it’s our commitment to investing in our communities and our members,” says Kathy Conway, Interior Savings CEO. “Our Million Dollar Bursary program is one way we give back to our young members in the hope that we will make a meaningful difference in their lives and help them achieve their full potential.”

Each year Interior Savings returns more than 20 per cent of profits to its members, and the Million Dollar Bursary program is one way the Credit Union does that. To be eligible, members have until Feb. 28 to complete the online bursary application. If not already a member, the Credit Union says it’s easy to join and the student account is free.

“We know that life is expensive, especially for students who are just getting started and trying to put themselves through school,” says Conway. “With the deadline coming up quickly, our hope is that our communities will help us get the word out to ensure no eligible student misses this opportunity.”

The bursary program is intended for students between the ages of 17 and 24, who are entering or returning to full-time study towards a degree, diploma or trade certification program at a designated post-secondary institution in 2019 or 2020. Students can only be awarded this bursary once.

Visit milliondollarbursary.com for more information or to submit a bursary application.



