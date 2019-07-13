Is print dead? Well, it is at Starbucks across the U.S.

Starbucks will quit selling The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Gannett papers like USA Today

Newspapers at Starbucks are yesterday’s news.

Starbucks will quit selling The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Gannett papers like USA Today in more than 8,600 U.S. stores in September, citing “changing customer behaviour.” Starbucks has sold The Times since 2000 and other papers since 2010.

Indeed, the smells and smears of newsprint are in decline. While some papers are adding digital subscribers , newspaper weekday circulation has declined by more than half since its peak in the mid-’80s.

The Times says it is “disappointed” and the Journal confirmed that Starbucks is stopping print sales. Gannett did not immediately respond to questions.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has decided old media is too passe for its cafes. Remember CDs? Sales of those ended in 2015. No word yet if Starbucks is going to start selling records, which are trendy again.

The New York Post first reported Starbucks’ decision to drop newspapers.

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Just Posted

Studios of deceased Vernon artist opened to the public

Ceramicist Frank Poll died in 2018 and his Old Kamloops Road studios are being opened this month

Villains and Vittles presents The Mystery of Dutch Charlie

The production’s 26th murder mystery dinner show runs through August

Vernon arts centre launches 2019-20 Spotlight season

Anne of Green Gables ballet, theatre seen on America’s Got Talent added to season lineup

LETTER: Hope helps

Square foot gardens for homeless a step in the right direction

Vernon’s Caetani Summer Music Festival fired up

The annual once per month schedule has been combined into a one-day event on Saturday, July 20

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

That’s bananas! New tech shown off at Okanagan library

The library’s new ‘maker space’ offers cutting edge technology in Kelowna

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Brewery opens on Victoria Road in Summerland

Breakaway Brewing is open Thursday to Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m.

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Most Read