Aritzia Warehouse Sale 2019 dates have been released. (Aritzia)

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Get your cash, debit, or credit cards ready.

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale is returning to Vancouver on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 to Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Convention Centre. The sale will be held at the West Building.

You won’t want to miss it, it’s worth your travels.

Like every other year, expect long line ups on opening day, so make sure you there early enough to grab a spot in line.

Brands such as Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Talula will be on sale from both spring/summer and fall/winter. Items will be 50-90 per cent off.

There’s no such thing as back stock or putting items on hold, so if you see something you absolutely love, grab it as soon as possible. Private dressing rooms? Nope, dressing rooms are communal. There’s a bag check at the door for you to shop hands-free.

If this year’s Aritzia Warehouse Sale will be your first, you’ll want to read below.

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale survival guide:

  1. Doors open at 7 a.m., so get there extremely early. Sale shoppers will be lined up well before.
  2. If you love it, don’t let it go, don’t come back for it, grab it.
  3. Dress in comfy easy to slip on and slip off clothing, dressing rooms are communal.
  4. Put on the right underwear, you’ll be stripping down in front of complete strangers.
  5. Be sale aware, there’s going to be clothing everywhere, so prepare to dig through piles of clothing.
  6. Hands-free shopping is a must. Leave your purse at home.
  7. Don’t go for one day, check back, new product gets added daily.
  8. Bring the money! Cash, debit, and credit are all accepted, minus Aritzia gift cards.

The sale is from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

READ MORE: Lets get ‘Lost Together’ in Rutland

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Feds to fund Indigenous energy projects in B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

Whitecaps summer camp kicks off in Vernon

The Aug. 12-16 camp is designed for players from U7 to U14 age categories and of all levels of play

Arrrghh you going to White Spot for lunch in the Okanagan?

It’s the annual Pirate Pak Day with proceeds going to Zajac Ranch for Children

Vernon Tim Hortons makes autistic boy’s day: mother

All Matthew wanted was some chocolate-chip cookies after a hard day

Lumby motorcyclist seeks crash witnesses

Man says there doesn’t seem to be a record of collision he was involved in

Province restricts areas near Eagle Bluff blaze

The blaze has been burning since Aug. 4 and covers an estimated 2,632 hectares

Okanagan distillery in Kelowna vandalized

An alleged intoxicated teen breaks into downtown Kelowna distillery, breaks windows, bottles

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

RCMP probing link between homicide, missing persons case in northern B.C.

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Okanagan homeless claim they are assaulted ‘regularly’ by police, public

Everyone has their ‘breaking point’: bylaw manager David Gazely

Preliminary inquiry to be set for accused South Okanagan murderer

John Brittain is charged with the murder of four people

Shuswap RCMP see fewer calls for service but more property, violent crimes

Statistics affected by recent changes to reporting process

Most Read