January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

The Canadian Real Estate Association says last month was the weakest January for residential sales since 2015, with the number of transactions down four per cent nationally from last year.

The association says about 23,968 properties were sold through the Multiple Listing Service in January, down from 24,977 a year earlier.

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000, down 5.5 per cent from the same month in 2018 — the biggest year-over-year decline for a month since May 2018.

The MLS house price index — which adjusts for differing property types — was up 0.8 per cent year-over-year, the smallest increase since June 2018.

READ MORE: Real estate board calls on Ottawa to revisit mortgage stress test

In the Greater Vancouver area, price index was down about 4.5 per cent year-over-year but up 4.2 per cent in Victoria and up 9.3 per cent from a year ago elsewhere on Vancouver Island.

The index for the Greater Toronto Area was up 2.7 per cent and up 6.3 per cent for the Greater Montreal area, but down in Regina (minus 3.8 per cent), Saskatoon (minus 2.0), Calgary (minus 3.9), and Edmonton (minus 2.9)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OC Business students earn bronze at collegiate case competition

Just Posted

Lake Country Art Gallery takes a snow day

The art gallery is closed today, because of rough road conditions

Tickets already sold out for fundraiser to be held on Okanagan Rail Trail

The run is set for May 11, at Kekuli Bay and will raise money for Inspire Kindness.

Fat, white snowflakes falling in Kelowna

Snow is falling this morning, and is expected to fall tonight

Vernon CMHA ride to end mental health stigma returns

This year’s Ride Don’t Hide event will take place on June 23.

Okanagan college students build insulated doghouses for Vernon SPCA

The five doghouses were built as a part of the hands-on training for students in the Residential Insulator program.

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

Science steals spotlight in Vernon kids show

Monster Theatre production looks at complete history of science

Fortis customer shocked by high carbon tax on gas bill

Utility says comparison looks off due flat rate on tax, low cost of gas

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Most Read