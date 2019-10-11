Jay-Z is officially business partners with Kelowna-based Pela (photo courtesy Jay-Z Facebook page)

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

JAY-Z and other investors with Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) are betting on a Kelowna-based company.

The group, along with Kensington Capital, announced a $5 million investment to help fund the growth of Pela — a Kelowna-based company who are makers and distributors of the world’s first compostable phone case.

The company was originally founded by Jeremy Lang in Saskatchewan, however the headquarters moved to Kelowna last year to help with the company’s expansion. The company’s flagship flax-oil seed material that helps to make the the phone is still being produced in Saskatchewan.

Pela public relations specialist Catie St. Jacques said the investment will bring multiple jobs to the Kelowna company.

“We’ll be adding 15 job opportunities to our Kelowna team with the investment,” said Pela in a press release.

View this post on Instagram

Do you love your Pela Case? Why not share it with the world? I LOVE getting to see all of the beautiful photos and captions that y'all write. ⁠ ⁠ Use the hashtag #PelaCase and we'll share our favorite ones on our feed!⁠ ⁠ Plus, if you really like talking about us and sharing eco-friendly tips with your followers you should absolutely sign up to be one of our ambassadors! We'll equip you with the tools to use your platform to create a more sustainable world (plus free pela swag 😉)! ⁠ #PelaCase #PelaVison⁠ ⁠ Credit to⁠ 1. @oysterpromo⁠ 2. @chicchidisalute⁠ 3. @janapk_⁠ 4. @thegeekyveg⁠ 5. @_jolennee_⁠ 6. @murphandmonty ⁠ 7. @anonymousrhi⁠ 8. @flyingtembo⁠ 9. @anet_hod⁠ 10. @ecofriendly_friends⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #believeinbetter #leadtheway #bethechange #pelacase #pelafam #ecofriendly #ecofriendlyproducts #sustainability #zerowaste #savethewaves #sustainabilitymatters #gogreen #eco #iphonecase #compostable #reducereuserecycle #iphoneaccessories

A post shared by Pela Case (@pelacase) on

St. Jacques said there are a couple of plans moving forward with the investment.

“We’re really grateful for the funding with MVP and to expand and grow with that investment. We’re looking forward to getting more retailers.”

Among the new retailers set to carry the IPhone and Android Pixel cases is Target. The company will begin distributing their products to the company nation-wide starting Oct. 20.

The phone case stands apart from others by breaking down if left in natural environments likes carbon, water and organic matters.

The idea for the company started out in 2010 by Lang after he was struck by all the small pieces of plastic washing up on local beaches.

To learn more about the company, you can visit their website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Just Posted

Have your say on Vernon’s future recreation facility

Thursday marked the first of a series of pop-up events for public input around the city

Vernon golf pro awarded bursary for leadership

Myles Johnson has been awarded the PGA BC Community Leadership Bursary for his work with jr. program

Advance polls open in Greater Vernon through Thanksgiving weekend

Casting a ballot early is something to be ‘thankful for’ this holiday weekend

Lumby looking overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Vernon sani-dump closing for season

The dump located on 31 Street between 39 Avenue and 37 Avenue will close Oct. 16

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

PHOTOS: Honouring Saturday Night Live on its 44th birthday

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Salmon Arm’s bid to host Junior A Hockey Championships proves unsuccessful

Eight Canadian communities submitted bids, Shuswap bid made top three

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

Drag superstar AJA in Okanagan this weekend

AJA will be performing at Sapphire on Saturday night and embarking on a private wine tour on Sunday

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Most Read