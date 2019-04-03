Rent a chicken. (Photo contributed)

Want a chicken? Kamloops farm offers egg-citing opportunity

Rent chickens for farm fresh eggs without the commitment; free delivery offered for Kelowna and Vernon.

Families, schools and senior care residences can try out urban laying hens with full phone and web support but without a long-term commitment.

Rent a chicken for five to six months for farm fresh eggs.

Customers can also rent an incubator/hatching package to experience hatching chicks from eggs.

“Homestead Ron & Marie” in Kamloops offer free delivery to those interested in renting a chicken for customers located in Kelowna, Vernon, and within 80 kms of Kamloops.

Rentals are delivered in April or May. Each rental includes everything needed: a portable coop, at least two egg laying hens, feed for the rental season, feeder, waterer, a book on chicken care and phone and web chat support.

Hatch The Chicken provides an excellent way for families, schools, daycare facilities, and senior residences to learn about how a chicken develops and hatches.

“Homestead Ron & Marie” operate a small family farm just outside of Kamloops. The family raises lambs and broiler chickens for sale in the region and are active leaders in youth 4H. “Homestead Ron & Marie” are egg-cited about Rent The Chicken as a natural extension of their farm to provide opportunities for people to connect with their food sources.

To learn more, visit the website at www.HatchTheChicken.com for more information.

