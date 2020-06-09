A new 34-storey condo tower will be built at 1488 Bertram Street, transforming Kelowna’s skyline. (Photo courtesy Mission Group)

Kelowna developer recognized as Canadian top 100 employer

Mission Group is a Kelowna-based real estate development company

Mission Group Kelowna has been named one of Canada’s top 100 employers for Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers competition.

The Kelowna-based developer is being recognized for its industry-leading approach as an employer in British Columbia’s housing market and for its exceptional workplace and HR policies.

The competition recognizes small and medium private-sector enterprises with fewer than 500 employees worldwide.

The Okanagan’s leading real estate builder and development company, Mission Group has been contributing to the evolution of Kelowna’s urban landscape. With its ‘Build It Forward’ philosophy, Mission Group focuses on building value in the community it serves so that the whole community prospers.

“It is an honour to not only be considered but to have won this title and be featured among so many great employers and industry leaders across Canada,” said Mission Group’s CEO, Randall Shier.

“We are always striving to innovate our HR policies and be bold and sometimes unconventional with our initiatives and workplace approaches. That is how we will continue to not only grow but as we expand, ensure our employees always feel valued.”

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

