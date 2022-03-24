Kelowna home builder a finalist for Excellence Award

A Kelowna builder is being recognized on a national level for their work on a Coldstream residence.

Bercum Builders, operating out of both Kelowna and Vernon has been nominated for a trio of 2022 Canadian Home Builder’s Association (CHBA) National Awards: Best Exterior Renovation, Best Single Room Renovation, and Best Whole Home Renovation – Over $800,000.

“We’re honoured to be named as a finalist for the CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence,” said Darren Witt, owner of Bercum Builders and president of CHBA-Central Okanagan.

“The Okanagan Valley is the home to some of the very best Home Builders in the country.”

Bercum, in operation since 1983 and homing in on its 40-year anniversary, is the company behind the renovations at Cypress Hill Estates, the property that garnered all three nominations. The renovations already secured both Central Okanagan and provincial awards, known as ‘Georgies’, for Bercum.

“The whole renovation actually started out because it was a family of six, a husband, wife and four kids, that couldn’t actually sit at the kitchen table and share a meal,” said Witt. “There wasn’t enough room, the house was just kind of broken up. So it was hard for the entire family to be in one room.

“That’s kind of what spurred everything.”

From there, the family wished to continue with a larger ‘open space’ renovation. Views of Kalamalka Lake and the valley were taken advantage of by installing a full glass wall on the second floor. The front door, previously tucked around the side of the home, was given a more prominent and grand location.

“And then as soon as you opened the door you just saw a curved staircase and nothing else. So we made sure there was a great front entrance you could see as soon as you opened the door.”

Bercum was previously a national finalist for the CHBA Awards in 2020 for the NetZero ‘Heirloom Shores’.

National winners will be announced on May 13.

READ MORE: Province adds $10/day childcare spots in Thompson-Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna ex-social worker says his actions were fraudulent

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BusinessHome Improvement