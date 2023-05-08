(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Kelowna residents can now rent a ride with Uber

Uber has partnered with companies for rental car services

Time to get Uber excited as Uber makes a move in Kelowna.

Although Uber’s application for ridesharing has yet to be approved in the city, the company is launching Uber Rent and Kelowna residents will be able to use it.

Just like ridesharing, open the app and add a pick-up and drop-off location and the start and end time of your reservation. You’ll need a driver’s license and the credit card linked to the app in order to pick up the vehicle.

Uber has partnered with Avis, Hertz, and Budget for car rentals.

The company is currently offering an incentive to try it out, taking $10 off your ride when you pick it up at the rental location.

