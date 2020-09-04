Arion Therapeutic Farm continued to offer therapy sessions throughout the pandemic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna therapy farm forced to sell due to COVID-19 impact

Arion Therapeutic Farm is now looking for a new home

COVID-19 is pushing a beloved Kelowna therapy farm out of its home and into a new one.

Arion Therapeutic Farm announced it is selling its current property in the southeast part of the city and is now looking for another that is “more sustainable for our operation”.

The move comes as the farm suffered a 54 per cent decrease in revenue due to the pandemic. Normally, the farm has about 50 weekly therapy clients, which slowed down to only a handful.

“Various efforts to raise income through other means is met with ongoing bylaw restrictions and/or insurance increases. We have hired numerous business professionals and experts in marketing but to no avail,” the farm said in a statement.

The farm’s owners said they have tried to cut back on expenses as much as possible, but this didn’t help either.

“Given we are already not breaking even in the busy season, we can safely expect this trend to continue into next year.”

Arion has been able to remain open for the time being in part due to volunteers and donations and will remain open until further notice.

There is no word yet on where or when the farm will move.

Black Press Media has reached out to Arion Therapeutic Farm. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ: Kelowna farm continues to offer natural, safe space during pandemic

