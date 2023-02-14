Kelowna Yacht Club receives top rating from Clean Marine B.C.

The club is one of 18 facilities to receive the 5-anchor rating

The Kelowna Yacht Club has earned top eco-certification, and is the first freshwater marina to do so in the Interior.

The club achieved a 5-Anchor Clean Machine B.C. Certification by the eco-certification program for marinas, harbour authorities, yacht clubs and boatyards.

“Since our initial audit in 2019, the Club has come a long way with our environmental practices,” said Thom Killingsworth, executive director of Kelowna Yacht Club. “We are proud to be recognized for these continued efforts, and to have achieved the top certification within the Clean Marine BC program. This is an important initiative and an ongoing journey, and we look forward to our continued development in environmental excellence.”

Clean Marine B.C. is run by Georgia Strait Alliance. The organization performs audits for certification and awards businesses one to five anchors based on operational practices and initiatives to reduce impacts from recreational boating in B.C.

“We are happy to see the Kelowna Yacht Club embrace Clean Marine BC’s philosophy of continual improvement, and to move forward on recommendations coming out of their first certification to become a top-rated marina in our program,” says Georgia Strait Alliance’s Executive Director Christianne Wilhelmson.

Highlights of the Kelowna Yacht Club’s 5-anchor certification include clean and well maintained docks, well-placed spill protection kits, mandatory holding tanks, extensive on-site waste management and recycling collection, and a clubhouse restaurant and cafe.

The yacht club is one of 18 facilities enrolled in the Clean Marine B.C. program to receive the 5-anchor rating.

