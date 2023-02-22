Kelowna’s 350 Bakehouse ending grill options due to staff shortage

Cafe will focus on grab-and-go and deli items, as well as baked goods

350 Bakehouse and Cafe is experience short shortages, forcing them to stop their hot breakfast and lunch options for the time being. (350 Bakehouse Cafe/Facebook)

The pandemic hit many people and businesses hard and the effects are still being felt. Kelowna’s 350 Bakehouse and Cafe is the latest victim.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 27, the bakery located at 567 Bernand Avenue, will be closing their kitchen for breakfast and lunch to focus on quick grab-and-go items as they are experiencing kitchen staff shortages.

The store’s hours will remain the same.

