‘Killer’ beer boosts North Okanagan bikers

Need a new beer this summer? How about one that supports the local community and trails?

Marten Brewpub and the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS) have exactly what you’re looking for.

The two organizations have collaborated on the Killer King Blonde Ale, a slightly hoppy beer with a nice, crisp finish according to Marten brew master Joe Strickland.

“We wanted a way to help with all the excellent work that NOCS is doing in building and maintaining our great trail network, and what better way than to have a summer beer that will taste particularly good after a long ride, run or hike,” said Clint Bialas, Marten’s general manager.

They named it Killer King after the 54-kilometre running and mountain bike route by the same name. That route ties many trails together in Kal Park and the King Eddy plateau.

The trail is even featured in a video by the talented Jackson Parker, shared by Mountain Biking BC.

The beverage will be available for purchase at Marten brewpub and at select liquor stores around the Central and North Okanagan. A portion of all sales will go towards the NOCS’ efforts to maintain the trails as well as add on more routes.

Over 200 kilometres of trails are maintained by the NOCS in the three provincial parks (Ellison, Kalamalka, Silver Star). The trails are for mountain biking as well as walking, running and hiking.

READ MORE: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby

READ MORE: Music at Mackie back for Vernon summer

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerCraft beerCyclingVernon