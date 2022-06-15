(Photo - Contributed)

‘Killer’ beer boosts North Okanagan bikers

Marten Brew Pub beer named after popular Vernon trail

Need a new beer this summer? How about one that supports the local community and trails?

Marten Brewpub and the North Okanagan Cycling Society (NOCS) have exactly what you’re looking for.

The two organizations have collaborated on the Killer King Blonde Ale, a slightly hoppy beer with a nice, crisp finish according to Marten brew master Joe Strickland.

“We wanted a way to help with all the excellent work that NOCS is doing in building and maintaining our great trail network, and what better way than to have a summer beer that will taste particularly good after a long ride, run or hike,” said Clint Bialas, Marten’s general manager.

They named it Killer King after the 54-kilometre running and mountain bike route by the same name. That route ties many trails together in Kal Park and the King Eddy plateau.

The trail is even featured in a video by the talented Jackson Parker, shared by Mountain Biking BC.

The beverage will be available for purchase at Marten brewpub and at select liquor stores around the Central and North Okanagan. A portion of all sales will go towards the NOCS’ efforts to maintain the trails as well as add on more routes.

Over 200 kilometres of trails are maintained by the NOCS in the three provincial parks (Ellison, Kalamalka, Silver Star). The trails are for mountain biking as well as walking, running and hiking.

READ MORE: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby

READ MORE: Music at Mackie back for Vernon summer

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerCraft beerCyclingVernon

 

Cameron shows off Marten’s newest collab beer Killer King in support of NOCS. (Contributed)

Cameron shows off Marten’s newest collab beer Killer King in support of NOCS. (Contributed)

Previous story
Key enterprises could face penalties under federal bill to bolster cybersecurity

Just Posted

Stepney Road near Highway 97 in Spallumcheen is closed due to floodin. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)
Flood watch and emergency operations activated in Spallumcheen

(Cody Cosens photo)
‘Killer’ beer boosts North Okanagan bikers

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon found

About 30 inches of water floods a Lumby driveway June 14. (Penny Treen photo)
Flooding prompts evacuation alerts in Lumby