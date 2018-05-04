Mike Clements (second left), with KingFisher Boats, presents the keys to the newly outfitted rig to the Southern Interior Safe Boating Society, accepted by Ciy Young (from left), Bob Montquire and Murray Robertson. Learn more about the society, and KingFisher, at the Boat Show at the Vernon Yacht Club Saturday and Sunday. (KingFisher photo)

KingFisher boat supports Okanagan water safety

Southern Interior Safe Boating Society gets a newly outfitted rig from business/Vernon Yacht Club

For the Southern Interior Safe Boating Society, visibility is important. As a group of volunteers committed to awareness about safe boating practices, the last thing they want is to blend in. With a little help from KingFisher Boats, that won’t be a problem for the 2018 season.

“We are passionate about creating positive and safe boating experiences,” said Ciy Young, society president. “The generosity of KingFisher Boats makes us more visible on the water and provides a new chapter to our longstanding legacy of Boating Safety on Okanagan Lake.”

It all began last year when the Society began looking for a vessel of their own to operate in 2018. Society and Vernon Yacht Club member Murray Robertson then offered his 22.5’ Harbercraft for their use under a multi-year lease agreement.

KingFisher Boats was quick to jump in and take on the task of updating the legacy Harbercraft Boat. Assembly technicians installed new batteries, capable of powering the new lighting system; added additional bow rails, upgraded the radio and ensured all systems would be a go for the upcoming season. The final piece, was taking the paint from a deep green to a more visible colour. Wholesale Grafix provided a new candy red wrap and decals for the boat, quickly transforming it into a bright red safety beacon.

“Building boats is what we do,” said Mike Clements, KingFisher operations manager. “But more importantly, we support safe boating practices. We are happy to help local groups like the Southern Interior Safe Boating Society who spend their days on the water, improving safety awareness.”

You can learn more about KingFisher Boats and the Southern Interior Boating Society, who will both be at the Vernon Yacht Club Boat Show this Saturday and Sunday.

Previous story
Construction well underway at True Leaf facility

Just Posted

Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

Wide gamut of ideas, concerns has director calling for creation of rail trail public advisory board

Tenants named for Vernon arena expansion

Hockey academy and fitness facility moving into second arena at Kal Tire Place

KingFisher boat supports Okanagan water safety

Southern Interior Safe Boating Society gets a newly outfitted rig from business/Vernon Yacht Club

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

Killiney Beach order rescinded

Evacuation order for two properties at Ewings Landing continues

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Police ask for help in finding man who poured fuel inside Salmon Arm government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Construction well underway at True Leaf facility

The first phase of the project is planned to include a 9,000-square-foot building.

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Vernon swimmers shatter records

At Para and Masters championships

Most Read