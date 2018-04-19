KingFisher Welded Sportfishing was named one of the best managed companies in Canada during a symposium held in Toronto, Ont. on March 8. CEO, Byron Bolton accepted the award from representatives of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program during a celebration held at KingFisher Center of Excellence Wednesday afternoon. From left, Thomas Tobias, director & team lead (CIBC), Byron Bolton, CEO, KingFisher Boats and Doug Purdie, partner,audit and assurance (Deloitte)

KingFisher named one of Canada’s best managed companies

While CEO Byron Bolton was the one to accept KingFisher Boats Canada’s Best Managed Companies award, he said it is important to remember that he shares it with 150 other people.

The Vernon-based watercraft manufacturer was announced one of Canada’s Best Managed companies by the Canada’s Best Managed companies program at a symposium in Toronto, Ont. on March 8.

Representatives from the program visited KingFisher’s Center of Excellence in Vernon to present Bolton with the official hardware during an employee recognition celebration on April 18.

“There’s no ‘I’ in best managed,” Bolton told a crowd of 100 Kingfisher staff members gathered at the company’s Swan Lake office Wednesday afternoon.

“Our goal at KingFisher is to enrich lives through our work, and you have been a huge part of that. You have truly enriched people’s lives.”

Established in 1993, the program is considered one of the country’s leading business awards recognizing Canadian, privately-owned and managed companies with annual revenues over $15 million.

According to Thomas Tobias, a coach with the best managed companies program, KingFisher was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth.

Bolton attributes his success to a strategy first approach including: annual forecasting and a “true passion” for sportfishing.

Founded by Bolton in 1992, KingFisher, he said, started with a small crew and has grown exponentially. The company currently employs 150 people who build and distribute 33 models in five series — offshore, coastal, sport, multi-species and river jet, through a global dealer network from California to Alaska.

Each year, hundreds of companies apply for the program, Tobias said, but less than 50 receive the designation.

This year, KingFisher was one of 44 new companies to join the best-managed alumni, and one of five recognized in British Columbia.

