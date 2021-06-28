Kim Kristiansen

Lake Country Chamber looking for new executive director

Kristiansen retires after five years of boosting the business-advocacy group

A prime position in the world of Lake Country business is opening up.

Kimberley Kristiansen is retiring from her role as executive director of the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce.

“She will be missed,” Chamber president Jennifer Madsen said. “Kim has been ED for five years now and has done a tremendous job transforming our Chamber not only from a negative financial position, but growing our organization in many other ways.”

Membership and the Chamber’s community role has grown thanks to Kristiansen’s work organizing events and providing networking opportunities.

“This last year has been challenging as our core member benefits of coming together for networking and socialization have been taken from us with the health crisis. But Kim worked hard to make the best of it and our organization is thriving because of it,” Madsen said.

As Kristiansen moves onto another adventure, the Chamber is looking for a new ED. The salary position, ranging from $40,000-$45,000 a year, closes July 5.

Those interested in applying can email their resume to manager@lakecountrychamber.com.

Local Business

