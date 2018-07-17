Lakeside joins North Okanagan’s oldest printing firm

Wayside acquired Lakeside Printing’s three Interior locations effective June 29.

Wayside, the North Okanagan’s oldest printing and marketing firm, is excited to announce it has acquired Lakeside Printing and will now deliver its full range of services directly to both companies’ clients in Vernon, Revelstoke and Salmon Arm.

“We’ve had clients in these communities for years, and we’re looking forward to having a local presence so we can be all that much more responsive to their needs,” said Neil Perry, co-owner of Wayside. “We’re also excited that we can offer that much more to Lakeside’s clients in the areas of signage and digital marketing.”

Lakeside Printing, owned by Susan and Dan Renaud, has offered printing services of everything from rack and business cards to brochures and flyers since 1975. The Renauds live in Salmon Arm and have run all three locations from there. The couple and their 10 Interior staff members will stay on and continue serving Lakeside clients.

“We knew Wayside shared our values for service and going above and beyond for clients, so we saw this as an excellent opportunity to give our customers access to a wider range of marketing services that will help them stay competitive,” said Dan Renaud.

Wayside, formerly known as Wayside Press, was established in Vernon in 1921 as a fine commercial printer, and over the years, its services have evolved to meet the changing needs of customers. Today the company offers a suite of digital marketing solutions as well as signage and display services — in addition to traditional printing services.

Lakeside Printing will continue to operate under its existing name, as a Wayside company. The change took effect on June 29.

