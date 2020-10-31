Vernon’s Swan Lake Nurseryland is switching to seasonal operations for the second straight year. The longstanding business on Highland Road will close for the winter at the end of the day Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Last day of the year for Vernon’s Swan Lake Nurseryland

Business going seasonal for second straight year, will close for the winter end of day Saturday

2020 is almost over at Swan Lake Nurseryland.

The popular Vernon area business is going seasonal for the second straight year, and will shut down for the winter at the end of the day Saturday, Oct. 31.

It’s a return to origins for the business with 61 years of history on Highland Road. As manager Kirk Hughes explains, the business started off as seasonal before it went to year-round operations for 30 years.

“Back in the late 50s it was just a little roadside fruit stand, and then it grew and grew over a number of years,” Hughes said. “After 30 years we decided to be seasonal again, because our strengths in particular are in the garden centre and local produce.”

Hughes said it makes sense to close down for the winter months when those strengths of gardening and local produce aren’t as popular. The store will reopen early in the new year, when people will be gearing up for the growing season.

Hughes the store has had plenty of discounts over the past few weeks, and there are still some great deals on produce and grocery items Saturday as the store clears the last of its stock.

“We feel really lucky and we’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to sell down our inventory as much as we can over the winter time,” he said.

There’s no telling what the future holds, Hughes said, but for now the decision to go seasonal makes the most economic sense.

“We’re always going to re-evaluate but right now, strategically, it’s the best thing for us to do financially.”

