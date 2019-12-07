Local, eco-friendly goods in stock at Enderby Christmas Market

New to the market: handcrafted gifts from Grindrod’s Creative Nutmeg and Big Bear Woodshack

Meghan Alton and Brett Andrews showcased the locally produced low-waste products from their new businesses - Creative Nutmeg and Big Bear Woodshack - at the Enderby Farmer’s Market on Friday, Nov. 29. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Christmas shopping season is here, and some new faces have arrived at the Enderby Farmer’s Market just in time.

Meghan Alton and Brett Andrews moved from Ontario to the Grindrod area little over a month ago, and already they’ve each launched their own separate product lines – Creative Nutmeg and Big Bear Woodshack.

The couple’s product lines are a decidedly unique mix: Alton handcrafts beeswax candles holiday decorations, while Andrews specializes in hand-carved wooden utensils. The one similarity between the two is that their products use locally sourced materials made with as little waste as possible.

“I think that’s what we try to promote, as well as not using a lot of chemicals and plastics and things like that for environmental purposes,” said Andrews.

Last Friday was the couple’s first market at the Splatsin Centre, and their first impression had them looking forward to the many markets to come.

“We were looking forward to it all week long,” said Andrews. “It’s a local market but it was a fun, and there were a lot of great people.”

Alton’s Creative Nutmeg re-purposes, reuses and upcycles old materials to make environmentally friendly candles and decorations.

“I’m using beeswax from this area, and the decorations I’ve made have no glue in them,” she said. “We’re trying to be as non-toxic and as organic as possible in everything that we do.”

Instead of an adhesive, Alton uses wire wrapping to hold her decorations together.

“If it doesn’t wire up I don’t want to use it.”

The Enderby Farmer’s Market runs every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Splatsin Centre. This weekend is a special two-day Christmas edition of the market, and on Saturday, Dec. 7 the second level of the Splatsin Centre will be open to include additional vendors.

“There will be 90 or so vendors,” Alton said. “Normally there are about 45, so it will be about double.”

READ MORE: Small Vernon businesses up against B.C.’s best

READ MORE: Vernon event inspires handmade holiday

Brendan Shykora