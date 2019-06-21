London Drugs keeps Vernon green and clean

Broken toasters, old televisions, outdated computers, burned out lightbulbs, dead household batteries, even the stash of plastic bags in the closet. Those are just a few of the items Vernon’s London Drugs is collecting Saturday, June 22.

The store is hosting Recycling Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside in the parking lot to remind customers that not all trash has to go to the landfill.

“You’re so limited, especially in Vernon, to what you can recycle at home,” said Thomas Elwell, assistant store manager. “So in our efforts to keep our city green and clean we’re taking back all those unwanted items from electronics, computers, small TVs, microwaves even styrofoam and plastic bags,” said Tom Elwell, assistant store manager.

The free event is part of ongoing recycling efforts that take place daily at the store.

“If we sell it we would bring it back,” said Elwell.

“London Drugs is one of the greenest companies in Canada,” he said, adding that the company has recycled more than one million pounds of styrofoam.

Another area recycling effort gets underway Wednesday, June 26 for North Westside residents. Household bulky items can be dropped off at the North Westside Road Transfer Station June 26-July 10 for $20 per truckload.

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card only, for residential items only including: appliances, scrap metal, lawn mowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture. No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item, the Freon decommissioning charge. Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 noon. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs).

Then on July 20 North Westside residents can dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste products from 8 a.m. to noon. Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will all be collected. No propane tanks, chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted.

