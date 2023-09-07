Wings, located at 152 Riverside Drive in Penticton, is opening its doors on Sept. 13. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)

Long-awaited Wings set to open its doors in Penticton

With 29 flavours to choose from, Wings opens at Riverside Drive location on Sept. 13

A B.C.-based sports bar chain is ready to take flight in Penticton.

Wings — located in the city at 152 Riverside Drive — officially opens its doors on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

“I welcome everybody to come on in, give us a try and enjoy what we have to offer,” said franchise owner Sukh Gill.

Given the name of the joint, it’s no surprise that chicken wings are at the forefront of popular items at the restaurant.

Gill says the Penticton location will offer 29 different flavours of wings.

But he also says he looks forward to people trying all the pasta dishes, burgers and everything else the restaurant’s kitchen has to offer.

The new city spot will have 10 beer taps and no shortage of screens to watch your favourite teams on the field or ice, Gill added.

Wings in Penticton, located at the site of the closed Black Iron Grill, can be found next to the Days Inn.

The chain announced in 2022 that it would be opening a new location in Penticton.

Once its doors open in the city next week, there will be a total of 15 Wings locations across Western Canada. As of Sept. 7, the closest one to Penticton is in West Kelowna.

Along with its indoor seating area, Wings in Penticton will feature an outdoor patio.

