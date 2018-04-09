Rob Morris, president of Printech Printing Corp. (left), and Bob Sattler of Hi-Pro Corporate Sportswear, shake hands on a deal that will see Printech and Hi-Pro Corporate Sportswear join forces to offer their clients a much wider range of products, with the same excellent service they have come to expect. (Photo submitted)

Longtime Vernon company changing hands

Hi-Pro Corporate Sportswear sold to pair of Vernon businessmen

A longtime Vernon business is changing hands.

Rob Morris, president of Printech Printing Corp., and his partner, Sherman Dahl, president of Pretium Group, have purchased Hi-Pro Corporate Sportswear from Bob Sattler, who will stay on as general manager.

Sattler’s wife, Dar, and the rest of Hi-Pro staff, will continue to run the well-known promotional products store.

The move allows both companies to offer an even larger range of products and services.

“Bob Sattler is extremely well known in Vernon, and has been hitting the ball out of the park with Hi-Pro for many years,” said Morris. “We could not say ‘yes’ fast enough to this deal, and we look forward to working with Bob for many years to come.”

