Chefs at the Italian Kitchen Company have a new menu to work with as they prepare entrees for back-to-back dinner crowds Monday, July 22. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Longtime Vernon restuarant has a Dew-Over

For the first time in its near 25-year history The Italian Kitchen in Vernon has a new menu

For the first time in its near 25-year history The Italian Kitchen in Vernon has a new menu, courtesy of its new head chef.

Chef Rob Dew is bringing his creative flair to the longstanding downtown restaurant. An updated menu was served to around 150 guests on Monday night – a night aptly named “the Dew-Over.”

Dew was also announced as the managing partner of the Italian Kitchen Group, putting him in charge of the Italian Kitchen in Vernon and the one in Lake Country (formerly Ricardo’s Mediterranean Kitchen), which was purchased by the Italian Kitchen Group in December 2018. That deal also saw Dew become part owner of the two restaurants.

READ MORE: The Italian Kitchen Company acquires Lake Country eatery

“This is the first major change ever,” said Italian Kitchen owner Katie Dahl.

“It’s a little scary,” she admitted shortly after the first round of entrees had been served to a packed dining room.

While there’s pressure that comes with changing a menu that customers have gotten to know for more than two decades, Dahl is excited by the changes and additions Dew has made.

“He’s very creative. He loves a good challenge,” Dahl said.

“We have quite a few new menu items, a lot of the old ones just with a bit of a different spin on them.”

Dew’s specialty dish was a popular pick Monday night: a blackened 10 oz prime rib with pasta and Italian sausage on the side. It’ll be on on the menu every day of the week, says Dahl.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere in Vernon that you can get prime rib seven days a week – or one like that.”

The night consisted of two rounds of dinner service, the first made up of people from the downtown Vernon business core, the second a gathering of friends to the restaurant.

The Italian Kitchen Group is under the umbrella of the Pretium Restaurant Group, which in a Monday announcement lauded Dew and his wife Nicole’s work during their years at the Lake Country restaurant: “they are true rock stars.”

RELATED: Longtime Vernon company changing hands

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

Just Posted

Village Gallery exhibitor plays with myths of the west

Coldstream resident Ev McDougall’s “All Things West” exhibit will run until Aug. 31

Longtime Vernon restuarant has a Dew-Over

For the first time in its near 25-year history The Italian Kitchen in Vernon has a new menu

Vernon man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

Vernon police look for vehicle that smashed into home

Fencing, landscaping suffer significant damage and minor injury to house on Vernon’s Okanagan Avenue

Busy Vernon roadway to undergo week-long project

The 3600 block of Alexis Park Drive will be worked on from July 29 to Aug. 1

Vernon-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

B.C. teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

$250,000 worth of property stolen from Okanagan storage

Police are investigating after a possible theft on the weekend

Supportive housing first step to healing: BC Housing CEO

Shayne Ramsay explains changes to Rutland’s McCurdy development

Central Okanagan motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

Most Read