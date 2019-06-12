Celebrity creative director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson joins True Leaf as brand ambassador. (Contributed)

Lumby company breaks into Asian market

Collaboration with Eagle Vet marks True Leaf’s entry into Asia to distribute its hemp products for pets

True Leaf, a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, out of Lumby, announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with international pet care distributor Eagle Vet, launching True Leaf’s expansion into the Asian market.

Eagle Vet distributes pet healthcare products to more than 20 countries in South East Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Under the terms of the agreement, Eagle Vet will initially introduce True Leaf products to the expanding Korean pet care market, which is estimated to grow to $4.8 billion USD by 2020 according to Statista. Eagle Vet distributes to 5,000 retail stores and veterinary clinics in Korea, and to Coupang and Interpark, two of Korea’s largest e-commerce sites.

“We are excited to announce this agreement with Eagle Vet,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf.

“Today’s announcement speaks to the level of trust True Leaf has built in the global marketplace and the international recognition we’ve achieved as a leading hemp-for-pets brand.”

True Leaf products are also available online at www.trueleaf.com.

