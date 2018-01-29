Lumby woman profits from personal passion with unique clothing line

Jayden McBride has developed her own T-shirt line with her unique slogans on it. (Courtesy of Facebook)

Jayden McBride loves where she lives — so much that she has figured out how to turn a profit from it.

McBride is the owner and creator of Rad Mountain Living, an online clothing company that allows her to combine her favourite things into one ever-growing passion project. The 20-year-old Lumby woman launched her line of “cozy comfort classics,” which includes sweatshirts and T-Shirts emblazoned with phrases like, “Stay Cozy” or “Foggy Mornings and Road Trips,” earlier this year.

Beginning on Feb.28, some of those items will also be available at Bean Scene Coffee House in Vernon, with five dollars from every purchase going to support the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

While she finds herself navigating the occasionally complex waters of e-commerce, McBride, who is currently studying interior design at Okanagan College, says the beauty in RML lies in its simplicity.

“I love the mountains and the forest — going on spontaneous hikes and aimless road trips with my boyfriend — my company revolves around that, and inspired by it.”

Her clothing, she noted, reflects that.

“This company is kind of my way of letting people into my world,” she explained.

Being born in Calgary and raised in Lumby, McBride says she has always been active and passionate about the outdoors, and incorporates that into her line as well.

“I aim for comfort with the clothes I sell. You should be comfortable in everything, and be comfortable wearing them everywhere — at home lounging around, doing errands around town, or out exploring.”

In fact, she says the need for “comfy, versatile” clothing, is what prompted her to pursue her own business.

Taking her cue from some of the small clothing companies she follows on Instagram, she said she decided to flex her own creative muscles, and see what happened.

“I loved what they were doing. I started looking into it and how to make it happen and I became passionate about it,” she explained.

“The deeper I looked into it, and the closer I got to getting it running, the more excited and eager I got. I did not know anyone personally who was doing the same thing, or who had their own clothing company, so I had to figure it all out on my own. There were a lot of phone calls and emails going back and forth to figure out how to do it and find the right licenses that are needed.”

Although she said the process of launching her own business took around a year and a half, creating clothing is not new for her — previously McBride has designed shirts and hoodies for anti-bullying day.

In terms of RML’s future, the bubbly, blonde entrepreneur has lofty goals, but feels confident she can achieve them.

“I hope to see Rad Mountain Living grow not just around Canada, but also the US. It would be a dream come true if it grew around the world, but… baby-steps. I hope to be selling in multiple stores around Canada and the States. I am striving to have this company grow as far as camping and hiking gear. Hopefully after that, it will grow further —I would also love to see my product in local ski resorts.”

