Jayden McBride has developed her own T-shirt line with her unique slogans on it. (Courtesy of Facebook)

Lumby woman profits from personal passion with unique clothing line

Vernon coffee shop will carry Rad Mountain Living line

Jayden McBride loves where she lives — so much that she has figured out how to turn a profit from it.

McBride is the owner and creator of Rad Mountain Living, an online clothing company that allows her to combine her favourite things into one ever-growing passion project. The 20-year-old Lumby woman launched her line of “cozy comfort classics,” which includes sweatshirts and T-Shirts emblazoned with phrases like, “Stay Cozy” or “Foggy Mornings and Road Trips,” earlier this year.

Beginning on Feb.28, some of those items will also be available at Bean Scene Coffee House in Vernon, with five dollars from every purchase going to support the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS).

While she finds herself navigating the occasionally complex waters of e-commerce, McBride, who is currently studying interior design at Okanagan College, says the beauty in RML lies in its simplicity.

“I love the mountains and the forest — going on spontaneous hikes and aimless road trips with my boyfriend — my company revolves around that, and inspired by it.”

Her clothing, she noted, reflects that.

“This company is kind of my way of letting people into my world,” she explained.

Being born in Calgary and raised in Lumby, McBride says she has always been active and passionate about the outdoors, and incorporates that into her line as well.

“I aim for comfort with the clothes I sell. You should be comfortable in everything, and be comfortable wearing them everywhere — at home lounging around, doing errands around town, or out exploring.”

In fact, she says the need for “comfy, versatile” clothing, is what prompted her to pursue her own business.

Taking her cue from some of the small clothing companies she follows on Instagram, she said she decided to flex her own creative muscles, and see what happened.

“I loved what they were doing. I started looking into it and how to make it happen and I became passionate about it,” she explained.

“The deeper I looked into it, and the closer I got to getting it running, the more excited and eager I got. I did not know anyone personally who was doing the same thing, or who had their own clothing company, so I had to figure it all out on my own. There were a lot of phone calls and emails going back and forth to figure out how to do it and find the right licenses that are needed.”

Although she said the process of launching her own business took around a year and a half, creating clothing is not new for her — previously McBride has designed shirts and hoodies for anti-bullying day.

In terms of RML’s future, the bubbly, blonde entrepreneur has lofty goals, but feels confident she can achieve them.

“I hope to see Rad Mountain Living grow not just around Canada, but also the US. It would be a dream come true if it grew around the world, but… baby-steps. I hope to be selling in multiple stores around Canada and the States. I am striving to have this company grow as far as camping and hiking gear. Hopefully after that, it will grow further —I would also love to see my product in local ski resorts.”

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

Just Posted

Panic alarm disrupts would-be robber

Suspect male attempts to rob Vernon business but is thwarted by activated panic alarm

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

Human rights activist invited to OUC Vernon campus

Rick Sauvé to give free lecture about his passion for human rights

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

Fresh powder blankets area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow over the last week

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Lumby woman profits from personal passion with unique clothing line

Vernon coffee shop will carry Rad Mountain Living line

Film tells of dark chapter in Canadian history

Award-winning documentary That Never Happened screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema Feb. 27

Hypnotism seminar seeks to help stop smoking

The Stop Smoking Guy brings his stop smoking seminar to Vernon Feb. 17 and Kelowna Feb. 18

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

Armstrong Metalfest gears up for 10th anniversary

People’s Choice Award submissions open until Feb. 9

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Most Read

  • Lumby woman profits from personal passion with unique clothing line

    Vernon coffee shop will carry Rad Mountain Living line